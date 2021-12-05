Nawazuddin Siddiqui pays tribute to Vinod Khanna in Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2; borrows his walking style

Nawazuddin Siddiqui who play the arch villain in Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2 says he has paid one of his favourite actors a special tribute. Brimming over with enthusiasm Nawaz reveals, “Vinod Khanna has always been one of my favourite actors. He was so handsome. I remember very early in my career I had shot with for a serial—I can’t remember the name—and I just couldn’t stop staring at him. Ek star ka aura hota hai na? Vinod Khanna had the aura. Jamm ke (in abundance).

So how has Nawaz paid Vinod Khanna a tribute? “He had a certain way of walking which no other actor had. There was something masculine and delicate, almost a feminine grace in the way he walked. I’ve borrowed his walk in Heropanti 2. I hope Vinod Khannaji’s fans would like what I’ve done.”

Nawaz says it is important to keep learning from great actors. “I am always observing actors whom I respect. Kuch na kuch unse humesha leta rehta hoon (I take something or the other from them all the time).”

Also Read: “For me winning or losing is not important; recognition is”, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui on why the Emmy nomination feels right

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results