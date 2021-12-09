Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi’s daughter to tie the knot this month

Sab TV's popular sitcom Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television. The show as well as its characters have become a household name in India.
The popular lead actor of the show Dilip Joshi is also a proud father of son Ritwik Joshi and daughter Niyati Joshi in real life. The latest news is that, Dilip Joshi’s daughter will be getting married on the 11th of this month.
