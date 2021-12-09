RRR Trailer Launch: SS Rajamouli reveals the reason for casting Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn in RRR

The trailer of the much-awaited film RRR was unveiled earlier today. The audience have been expressing their delight after watching the grandeur of the star-studded period action drama. The excitement around the iconic spectacle featuring Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt, has increased many folds as it has been a subject of heated discussion ever since the film was announced.

After the release of the trailer, the team of RRR excluding Rama Charan had a grand event in Mumbai where they spoke about the film. At the event, SS Rajamouli revealed why he cast Ram Charan and Jr NTR to play the roles of Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. “Why I chose them for these characters is because there are certain characteristics of Bhim that only NTR can portray, and certain characteristics about Ram only Charan could do,” shared Rajamouli.

Further talking about casting Ajay Devgn for the film, he said, “If you believe in your core storytelling, you don't need to worry about the language. Language is just a medium of communication, words are small bridges, it's just the visual that tells you the story. I have this character played by Ajay Sir. I didn't approach him because I have a long relationship with him, nor did I approach him to make it a North-South combination. I approached him because he suited the character the most. I called him, gave him a 15-minute narration and things fell in place. Of course, commercials are important, but it depends on the story."

Jr NTR was also all praise for Rajamouli- the director. “Rajamouli has quenched my thirst to do something new. An actor should never be comfortable, and Rajamouli tickles that in me. He always has something different to offer, something to get out of my comfort zone. Being a part of RRR has opened up many doors for me,” he said.

The film also marks Jr NTR’s Hindi language debut. The actor who has been a part of the Telugu film industry for over two decades said, “First interaction with the media here and I am nervous. It has taken me 20 years back ahead of my debut film. Truly blessed to have a fan following here.”

RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. 'RRR' is releasing on 7th January, 2022.

