RRR Trailer Launch: Alia Bhatt blushes when asked about the importance of the alphabet R- “I am stumped”

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the pan-India magnum opus RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. The trailer of the film was released earlier today. Post the trailer release, the team of RRR including SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn spoke about the film and interacted with the press at a grand event in Mumbai.
Alia Bhatt looked every bit gorgeous as she graced the event in a red saree. At the event, Alia was asked about the importance of the letter R in her life. Alia blushed and laughed at the question and went on to say, "I am stumped. Mere paas jawab hi nahi. I am trying to be intelligent.”
“R is a lovely alphabet but so is A,” she added receiving a loud cheer and applause for her answer.
For the unversed, Alia Bhatt is dating actor Ranbir Kapoor and the rumors of the two tying the knot soon have been doing the rounds for quite some time. The two will be seen in the film Brahmastra which is expected to be released in September next year.
RRR will be released in theatres on January 7, 2022.
