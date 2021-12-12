Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: The bride looked gorgeous in Sabyasachi Mukherjee matka silk lehenga in 18k gold; groom donned embroidered raw silk bandhgala

The gorgeous Katrina Kaif tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9 at Six Senses hotel Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. After several years of being in a private relationship, the couple announced their marriage through social media on December 9. Sharing their first pictures on December 9, they both captioned the picture, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

On December 12, the couple shared a series of pictures from the mehendi ceremony. For Katrina, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee created a gorgeous look. "For the mehendi ceremony, Katrina Kaif @katrinakaif wears a multi-coloured matka silk lehenga with a patchwork blouse and an organza dupatta inspired by Sabyasachi’s graduation collection Kashgaar Bazaar. The collection found its muse in the diversity of India’s regional folklore, crafts and nomadic culture, and layers cheent prints with hand-fringed embellishments, brass sequins and heavily embroidered borders," the note read.

"The lehenga is paired with eclectic Navratan inspired jewellery that pays homage to the celestial gems in emeralds, diamonds, uncut diamonds, multi-coloured sapphires, pearls, spinels, tourmalines and rubies in 18k gold from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery," the post read.

Vicky Kaushal wore a bandhgala for the same. "Vicky Kaushal wears an embroidered raw silk bandhgala jacket with coromandel chintz prints, a mint silk kurta with embroidered butis and a Bangalore silk ivory salwar," the post read.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are reportedly planning a reception for their industry friends. But, it seems like no date has been fixed yet. Meanwhile, the pair also sent out hampers to their media friends.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: The newlyweds exude joy and love in mehendi ceremony photos

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results