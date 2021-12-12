Rashmika Mandanna enjoys delicacies, shopping, cruise trip on her second day in Paris

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently spending her vacation in Paris. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her day-to-day fun on her social media. Her trip looks like no less than a dreamy vacation.

Taking to her Instagram on December 11, she shared a post showing the travel diaries of her second day in Paris. In the post, she shared her photos from the streets of Paris and the delicacies she enjoyed over there. She also showed the pictures enjoying loads of shopping and a cruise date with herself to an Eiffel Tower visit. Apart from that, she also shared a picture in which she can be seen flexing muscles post the exercise session. The post also had a video where she says, “No matter where I am in the world, I think I will always find a way to work out.”

Sharing the series of pictures, Rashmika wrote, "25 /11/ 21 Dear Diary, this was my 2nd day in Paris.Woke up- worked out- went to this most amazing place for breakfast and I had the gluten-free flower pancake and the French toast (see how gorgeous they look) then walked around .. met @tomas_bijoux .. this super amazing gemologist.. and then when to lafayette for some shopping. The only strangers I properly spoke to were these cutest machi machi teddy bears. got myself an amazing bubble ice tea. then got back to the hotel and went out on a cruise.. on a self date.. and had some yum yum food.. and finally, the day had come to an end."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be essaying the role of Srivalli in the multilingual release Pushpa: The Rise. Apart from that, she is also all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Vikas Bahl's Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

ALSO READ:SCOOP: Kiara Advani’s loss is Rashmika Mandanna’s gain; the actress was initially offered the viral and successful Macho Sporto ads

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results