Zeenat Aman reveals Dev Anand suggested her to have a hippie look for ‘Dum Maaro Dum’

Zee TV recently returned with its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show that has stayed relevant to music lovers across the country – Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021. The show started off with a bang and the talented contestants of this season have already managed to impress the audience. However, viewers are in for a special treat this Saturday as legendary actress Zeenat Aman will appear as a special guest on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.
While each contestant impressed the veteran actress during the shoot, it was Laj, Ananya, and Yumna’s power-packed performance to Hare Ram Hare Krishna’s title track and Dum Maaro Dum that left her spellbound. In fact, the song also made the evergreen actress so nostalgic that she started sharing a lot of anecdotes about the song. Ananya also asked Zeenat ji about her iconic look for the song ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ and to everyone’s surprise, the actress revealed an untold story about how Dev Anand was the one who decided her look for this song.
ALSO READ:The Kapil Sharma Show: Zeenat Aman gives honest response to her on-screen rain scenes
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply