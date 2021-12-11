Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal send gift hampers with a thoughtful note to people whom they could not invite for the wedding

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who have been in a relationship for a while, have officially tied the knot in a Punjabi ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9. The couple got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan in the presence of family and friends. A few close friends from Bollywood including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Sharvari Wagh were present at the wedding.
Vicky and Katrina share great relationships with members of the film industry but could not invite everyone owing to the COVID-19 protocols in place. However, after their wedding ceremony, they sent out a gift hamper to everyone they could not invite for their wedding along with a thoughtful handwritten note.
On Friday morning, Katrina and Vicky were spotted taking a helicopter to Jaipur airport from where they took a private plane to Mumbai. The newly married couple will be living together in a luxurious 4 BHK apartment in Juhu and will be neighbours to actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli.
