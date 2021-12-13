Rohit Saraf receives birthday wishes from his Vikram Vedha co-star Hrithik Roshan

Actor Rohit Saraf enjoys a huge fan base and popularity among the netizensa. The actor is very much loved for his acting skills and dashing looks. Rohit has been on a roll for some time now. While he celebrated the culmination of the Mismatched Season 2, he has kicked off the shoot for Vikram Vedha, with Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. And it looks like he definitely has Hrithik impressed with his talent.
Recently, Hrithik commented on Rohit’s post complimenting him on his acting skills. Rohit took to his Instagram handle to thank everyone for showering him with birthday wishes.
To his delight, his idol Hrithik Roshan responded to the post wishing Rohit and complimenting him on his talent.Hrithik wrote, “Happy belated birthday Rohit! You are an incredibly talented actor and such a genuine human being. it has been a joy working with you my friend! I wish you the best year ahead! All my love man !!”
