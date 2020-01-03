Best Golden Globe Looks Of All Time

We're only two days into 2020, which probably means you're still going strong on your New Year's resolutions (for now) and putting off taking down the holiday decorations for just one more day. But for all the TV and movie lovers out there, early January means one thing: It's time for the Golden Globes. This Sunday, millions of people will neglect Netflix for a few hours to watch arguably the most star-studded red carpet event of the year — oh, and to find out who won, of course.

So, in honor of the 77th Annual Golden Globes, we're looking back 30 years, from 2019 to 1989, and showing off the best red carpet looks from each (that is, except for 2008, when the Writers Guild of America went on strike and got the whole event was canceled). From the white satin gown Audrey Hepburn donned while receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1990 to Saoirse Ronan's #METOO-inspired black Versace gown in 2018, the dresses ahead are all you need to prepare for Sunday night's festivities.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy our look-back through the best Golden Globe gowns of all time (or at least the last 30 years).

2019



Regina King is showing us how to do sequins after New Year's Eve in this custom bubblegum-pink body-con by Alberta Ferretti.

Regina King in custom Alberta Ferretti.Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

2018



Hands down, 2018 was Saoirse Ronan's year. Not only did she win her very first Golden Globe for a stunning performance in Lady Bird, but she also shut the red carpet down in this stunning black and silver Atelier Versace gown.

Saoirse Ronan in Atelier Versace.Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images.

2017



Draped in Chanel Couture, Riley Keough might have been new to the Golden Globes in 2017, but she looked anything but out of place on the red carpet.

Riley Keough in Chanel Couture.Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.

2016



Anyone can do Old Hollywood, but no one, and we mean no one, does it quite like Lady Gaga. With a Marilyn Monroe 'do that rivals Ms. Monroe herself, this off-the-shoulder Versace gown and 10-inch Brian Atwood heels, we find ourselves wondering, is there anything Gaga can't do?

Lady Gaga in Versace.Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results