The CBD Rollerball That Soothes My Quarantine Aches & Pains

Growing up, The Powerpuff Girls was my favorite television show. As a child, I used to think that I too was made with sugar and spice, but as I’ve gotten older it feels more like my magical concoction was made with a hefty spoonful of stiff neck, migraines, and an achy back.

It’s easy to blame the powers that be for my constant sore muscles and tension pains, but I’m aware that my lifstyle is the culrpit. Namely, stress and spending the majority of my day sitting at my computer — both of which have only gotten worse since self-isolating because of COVID-19.

I’ve gotten considerable relief from nightly yoga in my bedroom and a Tempur-Pedic pillow, but the secret sauce has been adding this CBD For Life rollerball, which has been a consultation prize since I can’t actually get a massage right now.

A few rolls of the cold metal tip onto my problem areas — like my neck and back — deposits CBD-infused, lavender-scented oil that’s made me a believer in cannabis in self-care products. It’s easy to apply in a hurry and has 120 mg of CBD, but taking my time to massage it in while re-watching The Handmaid’s Tale makes my tight joints feel less achy when it’s all said and done.

My migraines have also been more painful than usual, so when I feel like I need more than coffee and an OTC pain reliever, this comes in clutch. I’ve started massaging the oil into my temples with moderate pressure. I even graduated to rolling it through my scalp, over areas that feel particularly tense, and within minutes, the pressure on my head significantly subsides, making it more bearable to sleep or catch up on TV.

Along with CBD, the magic mixture also has eucalyptus, peppermint, and rosemary oil so if I close my eyes and take a deep breath, the scent alone makes me feel like I’ve escaped my apartment for a trip to the spa or yoga class. I like to think of it as a little slice of zen during these uncertain times. While it’ll be a while before life goes back to normal, and I can enjoy the fingers of a masseuse kneading my back, this magic rollerball will be in my back pocket for when quarantine aches attack — and beyond.

