6 Small Tips That Make Big Statements On Empty Walls

An empty wall can be intimidating to decorate. While single art prints or posters look lackluster by their lonesome, multi-frame galleries feel like a test in design meets geometry (one that we definitely didn't study for). Plus, what if we don't have anything worth hanging to begin with?

Although it's probably easier to just leave it bare, now that we've been stuck at home for weeks on end, that blank wall in the background of our Zoom happy hours and work meetings is starting to taunt us. So, we figured out the easiest ways to shut fill it up fast — including everything from peel-and-stick wallpaper in unexpected prints to unique plant-wall transformations and even a few storage to light enhancing hacks.

Ahead, six tips for turning your space's empty canvas into a statement-making backdrop.

Bold Temporary Wallpaper



Forget frames and pictures altogether, because a bold pattern totally eliminates the need to bother with much else.

Choose a palette that compliments your existing paint color — and if you have white walls, well, then you can really have some fun with it.

Urban Outfitters Peaches Removable Wallpaper, $, available at Urban Outfitters

KateZarembaCompany Removable Wallpaper // Muse in multicolor, $, available at Etsy

Spoonflower Peel & Stick Removable Wallpaper, Coral Pink Flamingo, $, available at Amazon

Opalhouse Canary Floral Peel & Stick Wallpaper, $, available at Target

Marta Barragan Camarasa Brushstrokes Peel and Stick Wallpaper Panel, $, available at AllModern

Sophisticated Tapestries



Macrame is back in a big way, but you don't have to go total boho to get a dose of texture and color on your walls.

These more grown-up options cut down on the fringe factor while still using simple yet impactful designs — including other materials entirely, like wood.

Urban Outfitters Mini Tufted Flag Tapestry, $, available at Urban Outfitters

West Elm Janelle Gramling Aura Wall Sculpture, $, available at West Elm

Society6 Contemporary 44 Wall Hanging 47" x 32", $, available at Society6

Anthropologie Ellie Wall Hanging, $, available at Anthropologie

KNOT Living Modern Macrame Wall Hanging, $, available at Etsy

Mirrors



Mirrors can open up a room, reflect light, and give you a place to check your teeth for lipstick (or food). Hang one with unexpected textures and shapes and it will be decorative, utilitarian, and spacially transformative.

Bonus points for mirrors that wield dual-storage capabilities!

Urban Outfitters Magical Thinking Woven Wall Mirror, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Cost Plus World Market Half Round Mirror with Acacia Wood Shelf, $, available at Cost Plus World Market

Umbra Mira Modern Accent Mirror, $, available at Wayfair

Pottery Barn Tri-Fold Mirror with Caned Jewelry Holder, $, available at Pottery Barn

Instant Gallery Wall



You can build a gallery wall from scratch, or you can buy an already curated one in a few clicks. Etsy offers bold, abstract prints available for download — meaning you can instantly buy any set you like for as little as $10 and print the size that works with your walls.

You can also browse Minted's curated gallery of "art pairs" and pick out two or more prints, customize everything from the size to frame, and have them shipped to your doorstep ready to hang.

terracottanoon Set Of 5 Prints Boho Decor Gallery Wall, $, available at Etsy

Minted Trapezoids by Elliot Strokes, $, available at Minted

Minted Hard & Soft by Kristine Sarley, $, available at Minted

Printable Zen Co Blush Pink Wall Art, $, available at Etsy

Opalhouse Floral Photography Framed Print (Set of 2), $, available at Target

A Not-So-Basic Shelf

Get a shelf that's already making a statement on its own and you won't have to worry too much about quickly filling it up. A favorite candle, frame, or book is all you need.

Plus, you can rotate out favorite mementos over time and create a mini gallery of your favorite things.

Urban Outfitters Crescent Moon Wall Shelf, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Flower Home Wood and Antique Brass Oval Wall Shelf, $, available at Walmart

Global Caravan Rattan Wall Shelf with Hooks in Caramel Brown, $, available at Bed Bath and Beyond

West Elm Geometric Wall Shelves, $, available at West Elm

World Market Oval Wood And Metal Wall Shelf, $, available at World Market

Plants

Get your plants up off the floor and elevated to new eye- and sunlight-catching levels with a stylish wall-mounted planter system.

If you aren't blessed with a green thumb you can fill them with dried flowers, branches, or even some faux succulents (we won't tell a soul).

Anthropologie Spora Three-Tiered Hanging Planter, $, available at Anthropologie

Umbra Floralink Plastic Wall Planter (Set of 3), $, available at Wayfair

Urban Outfitters Tori Tri-Tier Wall Shelf, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Su Casa Decor Coarse Pottery Ceramic Wall Vases, $, available at Etsy

