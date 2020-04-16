Charlotte Tilbury’s New Magic Serum Has Racked Up An 8,000-Person Waitlist

Well, it sure seems like people are really excited for Charlotte Tilbury‘s latest drop. According to the brand, the British makeup artist and beauty mogul’s forthcoming skin-care launch, the Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, has racked up a waitlist of over 8,000 people ahead of the April 16 launch date.

Infused with potent ingredients like vitamin C, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and a proprietary “Magic 8” complex (the same stuff in the best-selling Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream), the serum claims to be an all-in-one skin treatment to address signs of aging and dullness for a visibly radiant, renewed complexion.

While the ingredients seem like something out of an extremely posh night-time routine, it should come as little surprise that the supercharged serum wears just as well in the morning to give skin a glowy boost before applying makeup. The texture is milky and lightweight, and absorbs quickly into skin with a barely perceptible hint of shimmer.

At $80 for a 1 oz bottle, Magic Serum is pricy, to be sure. That said, according to a smattering of UK-based reviewers who’ve already gotten their hands on a bottle, the formula works: They report skin that’s softer and fine lines that are, well, visibly finer. Is it magic? We can’t say for sure just yet, but with a waitlist like that, Charlotte Tilbury fans clearly have very high hopes.

