These Tiny Desks Are WFH Space Saviors

Having a designated home office requires space — which is exactly what our living setups don't have. But, before we nix the idea completely and continue to work from our beds, let's consider a craftier solution: the small-space desk — a furniture piece so clever and compact it will transform your WFH fantasies to realities. (Cue "Work From Home" by Fifth Harmony.)

There are desks designed to wedge into empty corners, multipurpose desks that fold up when not in use, floating wall-mounted desks, desks made for standing, desks made for converting into dual-purpose dining tables…You get the picture. We hunted down a range of stylish and functional at-home workspaces built to fit inside an array of cramped nooks and crannies. Don’t let square footage restrict you from creating a home office, scroll on and discover the small-space-style desks that will secure you a setup fit for a boss.

ModWdwrk Small Oakwood Desk

This small but sturdy desk fits comfortably in a living room or bedroom without taking up too much space, is crafted from smooth beautiful oakwood, and is easy to assemble (you’ll need no more than 15 mins!) — with two built-in storage cubbies for stowing away your keyboard and other work supplies.

MoWdwrk Small Oakwood Desk, $, available at Etsy

Urban Outfitters Cory Folding Desk

This chic-compact desk style boasts a hidden fold-up punch — meaning you can tuck this bad boy out of sight and away when you're not using it to be a WFH boss.

Urban Outfitters Cory Folding Desk, $, available at Urban Outfitters

World Market Laptop Table With Shelf

For the most cramped of living spaces, this slim laptop stand has your compact desk-essentials-only needs covered (with a hidden shelf bonus, too).

Cost Plus World Market Wood Alec Laptop Table with Shelf, $, available at Cost Plus World Market

AllModern Highline Leaning Ladder Bookcase

Always fantasized about having a home office, but figured your small apartment rendered that idea impossible? Meet the compact ladder-bookshelf meets desktop workstation that's here to change that — with a streamlined wall-mountable wink.

AllModern Highline Leaning/Ladder Desk, $, available at AllModern

West Elm Zane Mini Desk

Can't fit a regular-sized desk? Go for a mini desk instead — this chic little number will tuck up inside just about of your cramped space's nooks and crannies.

West Elm Zane Mini Desk, $, available at West Elm

Costway Corner Desk

Don't waste prime empty corner square footage in your already limited space — instead, go for a strategic desk that's built to conveniently wedge right in.

Costway Corner Desk Workstation, White, $, available at Walmart

Urbansize Small Floating Dressing Table

This Etsy shop dedicated to crafting urban-sized (aka small-space friendly) furniture solutions boasts quite the stacked lineup of incredibly stylish and minimalist floating desk setups.

Urbansize Small Floating Dressing Table White, $, available at Etsy

Marmalade Jensen Desk

A savvy small-space furniture hack? Shop the kids' section. This compact two-drawer desk in a muted seafoam hue is just as stylish (if not more) than its made-for-adult counterparts — just make sure the height measurements will fit your grown-up proportions!

Marmalade Jensen Desk, $, available at Bed Bath and Beyond

Winston Porter Tyriq Ladder Bookcase

If you're lacking horizontal space, then build up with a tall leaning desk that offers optimized vertical storage.

Winston Porter Walnut Tyriq Ladder Bookcase, $, available at Wayfair

Urbansize Floating Beech Desk

This floating desk is handcrafted from beech wood with an efficient frame for tucking into an otherwise unused corner of your small space — plus, it also comes with two pullout drawers and an open interior shelf for extra storage.

Urbansize Floating Beech Desk, $, available at Etsy

Safavieh Dean 2-Drawer Vanity Desk in Black

Keep it compact without sacrificing storage capabilities or style with this sleek LBD (that's Little Black Desk).

Safavieh Dean 2-Drawer Vanity Desk in Black, $, available at Bed Bath and Beyond

Foundstone Hayward Floating Desk

Your walls can actually be precious space-saving real estate if they’re not already covered in framed photos and artwork. This floating desk is a practical way to create a new and useable workspace without taking up room on the floor.

Foundstoneu2122 Hayward Solid Wood Floating Desk, $, available at Wayfair

CosmoLiving Vivinne Writing Desk

This sleek metal and wood workspace boasts major space-optimizing potential with its rounded narrow structure and open-design frame.

CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Vivinne Writing Desk, $, available at Overstock.com

