Fashion Sales This Week

Instead of looking back on a summer filled with international travel and endless destination weddings, we’re wrapping up a season of local road trips, extended stints at our childhood homes, and Zoom ceremonies. But, there’s one annual end-of-season perk that remains unchanged: Labor Day. Our celebration of the long-weekend holiday may be less of a to-do, but the excellent sales that take place as retailers clear house to make way for fall deliveries will be just as (if not more) major.

Go on and bookmark this page because we're getting ourselves ready ahead of time by keeping tack of all the best markdowns right here. Some of the sales have yet to kick-off (we still have another week and counting), so we’ve listed some preliminary promotions to whet that deal-hunting whistle. From retro-styled Reeboks to tropical-print joggers, click through to see the best LDW fashion scores worth stocking up on for fall.

Nordstrom Rack

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Up to 65% off sneakers

Promo Code: None

Love Stitch Gauze Maxi Dress, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Topshop

Dates: Now – Limited time

Sale: Up to 50% off 1000s of styles

Promo Code: None

Topshop ALONZO Black and Red Chunky Leather Boots, $, available at Topshop

Nordstrom

Dates: Now – Limited time

Sale: Up to 60% off clearance sale

Promo Code: None

Marc Fisher LTD Yale Chelsea Boot, $, available at Nordstrom

11 Honoré

Dates: Now – Limited time

Sale: 30% off 11 Honoré collection (the label’s first-ever sale)

Promo Code: None

11 honore Lexi Sweatpant, $, available at 11 Honore

Urban Outfitters

Dates: Limited time

Sale: 25% off BDG denim; take an extra 30% off all sale

Promo Code: None

BDG High-Waisted Carpenter Jean – Washed Green, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Reebok

Dates: Now – Sept 26

Sale: Seasonal styles for $26.99

Promo Code: MOVE26

Reebok Club C Ree:dux Sneakers, $, available at Reebok

Walmart

Dates: Limited time

Sale: Markdowns on Scoop

Promo Code: None

Scoop V-Neck Self Belt Printed Jumpsuit, $, available at Walmart

Lo & Sons

Date: Now – Sept 7

Sale: Sale section at 40% off with an additional 10% off

Promo Code: SUMMERTIME

Lo & Sons The Claremont Bag, $, available at Lo & Sons

Athleta

Dates: Limited time

Sale: New additions to sale

Promo Code: None

Athleta Sayulita Jumpsuit, $, available at Athleta

