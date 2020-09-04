Fashion Sales This Week

Instead of looking back on a summer filled with international travel and endless destination weddings, we’re wrapping up a season of local road trips, extended stints at our childhood homes, and Zoom ceremonies. But, there’s one annual end-of-season perk that remains unchanged: Labor Day. Our celebration of the long-weekend holiday may be less of a to-do, but the excellent sales that take place as retailers clear house to make way for fall deliveries will be just as (if not more) major.
Go on and bookmark this page because we're getting ourselves ready ahead of time by keeping tack of all the best markdowns right here. Some of the sales have yet to kick-off (we still have another week and counting), so we’ve listed some preliminary promotions to whet that deal-hunting whistle. From retro-styled Reeboks to tropical-print joggers, click through to see the best LDW fashion scores worth stocking up on for fall.
Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.
Nordstrom Rack
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 65% off sneakers
Promo Code: None
Love Stitch Gauze Maxi Dress, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
Topshop
Dates: Now – Limited time
Sale: Up to 50% off 1000s of styles
Promo Code: None
Topshop ALONZO Black and Red Chunky Leather Boots, $, available at Topshop
Nordstrom
Dates: Now – Limited time
Sale: Up to 60% off clearance sale
Promo Code: None
Marc Fisher LTD Yale Chelsea Boot, $, available at Nordstrom
11 Honoré
Dates: Now – Limited time
Sale: 30% off 11 Honoré collection (the label’s first-ever sale)
Promo Code: None
11 honore Lexi Sweatpant, $, available at 11 Honore
Urban Outfitters
Dates: Limited time
Sale: 25% off BDG denim; take an extra 30% off all sale
Promo Code: None
BDG High-Waisted Carpenter Jean – Washed Green, $, available at Urban Outfitters
Reebok
Dates: Now – Sept 26
Sale: Seasonal styles for $26.99
Promo Code: MOVE26
Reebok Club C Ree:dux Sneakers, $, available at Reebok
Walmart
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Markdowns on Scoop
Promo Code: None
Scoop V-Neck Self Belt Printed Jumpsuit, $, available at Walmart
Lo & Sons
Date: Now – Sept 7
Sale: Sale section at 40% off with an additional 10% off
Promo Code: SUMMERTIME
Lo & Sons The Claremont Bag, $, available at Lo & Sons
Athleta
Dates: Limited time
Sale: New additions to sale
Promo Code: None
Athleta Sayulita Jumpsuit, $, available at Athleta
Click HERE to read more from Refinery29
Leave a Reply