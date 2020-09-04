Selena Gomez Dropped Her Skin-Care Routine

In honor of today’s official launch of Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez’s brand-new cosmetics line, the newly-minted brand founder gave fans a never-before-seen peek into her own morning beauty routine. In a video featured on Vogue‘s YouTube channel, Gomez shares everything she puts on her face in an average day.

To no one’s surprise, Rare Beauty makeup was featured prominently throughout the video. However, Gomez also proved herself to be the most refreshingly relatable celebrity to launch a brand in 2020, because she didn’t just use the promotional opportunity to give spotlight to her own products, but candidly raved about her other favorite brands, too — including a few skin-care products you might already have inside your medicine cabinet.

In the video’s intro, Gomez describes her skin type as combination (another point for reliability). “I have dry skin, but in certain areas I’m oily, which is really annoying,” she says, adding that she’s never been immune to breakouts. “I’ve for sure had acne — usually it’s all in the t-zone,” Gomez explains. “I try not to pick at anything, but sometimes that’s hard.”

In the same sentence, Gomez quickly whips out her go-to moisturizer — which also happens to be an award-winner with over 1,000 Sephora reviews from Meghan Markle’s favorite Japanese-inspired skin-care brand: the Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream. “It’s so thick and yummy that you don’t actually have to use a lot of it,” Gomez says, scooping a finger into the recognizable purple glass jar then applying the lightweight gel cream to her clean skin.

The skin care doesn’t stop there. Gomez then applies her daily sunscreen, Drunk Elephant’s Umbra SPF 30 — another trendy label we’ve seen in countless Instagram shelfies. More than just a good practice, Gomez says that because she’s living with lupus, she’s especially susceptible to sun damage. “I like to put on sunscreen because not only is it important to keep your skin looking fresh, but I have lupus, so being in the sun is kind of difficult for me,” she explains.

In addition to the Tatcha and Drunk Elephant endorsements, Gomez goes on to tap into a few other classic makeup products, like Benefit’s Hoola bronzer, the Marc Jacobs sunset eyeshadow palette, and a volumizing mascara by Huda Beauty. Click through to shop the beauty products that have officially garnered a Selena Gomez stamp of approval, and add them to your next Sephora haul (if they’re not already in your everyday rotation).

