Best Face Masks 2020

Back in March, it was tough to anticipate what life would be like sequestered in our homes under shelter-in-place restrictions. Now, fast forward to the eight-month mark of quarantine where everything from our Zoom-relegated social interactions to our WFH-office setups feel routine. And while there’s still much uncertainty in our midst, we do know a lot more about concepts that once felt entirely foreign to us — like, for example, non-medical face masks.

Today, the CDC updated its findings surrounding these cloth face coverings, asserting that not only do they protect the people around you, but they also provide a barrier for the wearer against the continued spread of COVID-19. We not only consider masks as everyday essentials now, but we’ve also developed preferences for the options (from neck-tying to sweat-wicking and fashion-forward) that best suit our face shapes and lifestyles. But even the most informed mask shoppers can still feel overwhelmed by the dizzying selection of coverings from brands and designers that have suddenly started offering them. So, we did what we do when attempting to suss out the good from the bad: we read the reviews.

Ahead, find the fruits of our painstaking internet sleuthing that details which mask styles landed most frequently in customer’s carts with positive praise. Whether you’re in the market for a pillowy soft iteration made from OEKO-TEX certified cotton, a light-catching and mood-lifting metallic model, or the mask that a pregnant woman found SO comfortable that she wore it while giving birth, there’s a top-rated option for you on this list.

COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.

Adidas Face Covers

Best Sweat-Wicking Mask

The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 8,254 reviews on Adidas

Adidas FACE COVERS XS/S 3-PACK, $, available at Adidas

Los Angeles Apparel Face Mask

Best Neck-Tie Mask

Are you an ear-looper, or a neck-tie kinda gal? Many mask wearers don’t like the feeling of elastic tugging on their lobes and opt instead for adjustable ribbons that tie at the back of the skull. This type will also hang out on your neck when you’re not using it — rather than dangling awkwardly from one ear like the looped kind.

The Hype: 4.9 out of 5 stars and 6,278 reviews on LosAngelesApparel.net

What They’re Saying: “I've been wearing these masks for a couple of months now, and I prefer them to others I've tried. Especially as a glasses-wearer, I like that the straps on these loop behind my head and neck, rather than my ears. It also makes it easy to have it around my neck, ready for wear, even when I don't need it on at that moment, such as while driving. The band at the top forms to my face quite well, and I don't have nearly as much problem with my glasses fogging as with other styles.” – Ryan B., LosAngelesApparel.net reviewer

Los Angeles Apparel Face Mask (Pack of 3), $, available at Los Angeles Apparel

Caraa Universal Mask

Best Pleated Mask

More than one reviewer admitted to trying different kinds of masks and finding Caraa’s masks to be the best. Customers love the stylish, sturdy-but-lightweight fabrication of the New York-based brand’s pleated face coverings.

The Hype: 4.9 out of 5 stars and 508 reviews on CaraaSport.com

What They’re Saying: “I LOVE these masks. They are large enough to easily cover my mouth and nose without being too tight. They are breathable, but also a stable material that does not seem likely to tear in the wash. And they are simple and stylish. I get a compliment about these masks whenever I wear them. They are my go-to face coverings now!” – Katherine C., CaraaSport.com reviewer

caraa Universal Masks (5 Pack), $, available at caraa

Outerknown Indigo Tie-Dye Mask 3-Pack

Most Eco-Friendly Mask

The “relentlessly sustainable” apparel brand Outerknown — founded by surfer Kelly Slater — makes a slew of men’s and women’s clothing that strives to be as low-impact as possible. (According to the brand’s website, 90% of fibers they source are organic, recycled, or regenerated.) Their indigo-dyed masks are no exception — made from 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton and dyed by hand with non-toxic indigo, they’re a low-impact way to keep yourself protected.

The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars; 8 reviews on Outerknown.com

What They’re Saying: “Big shaka Outerknown — [these masks are] very comfortable and well fitting, all while looking good. Share the good vibes and stay safe. Mahalo.” Mark R., Outerknown.com reviewer

Outerknown Indigo Tie-Dye Mask, $, available at Outerknown

Everlane 100% Human Windowpane Face Masks

The Most Subtly Stylish Mask

Leave it to Everlane to offer up a face covering that marries the brand’s trademark restrained style with a substantial, high-quality fabrication. Even better, 10% of the proceeds from each mask goes to the ACLU — the same goes for every product in the brand’s 100% Human collection.

The Hype: 4.51 out of 5 stars; 41 reviews on Everlane.com

What They’re Saying: “I’ve tried a few different face masks. Everlane’s are among the best. I’ve washed and worn them repeatedly. They’re breathable, comfortable and fashionable. I’d already bought one set of the grey/black/grey-black, so I decided to purchase this denim-like variety. I’ve had numerous people ask me either where I got them or if that’s THE Everlane Mask to which I reply ‘Yes.’ On top of that, they donate part of the proceeds. What more could you ask for?” — TheGraduate, Everlane.com reviewer

Everlane The 100% Human Face Mask 3-Pack, $, available at Everlane

