Best Lengthening Mascaras

Whether you want dramatic volume, doll-like curl, or blue and sparkly, the right mascara can make all of your wildest lash fantasies come to fruition. While most tubes will offer you some boosting benefits, getting lashes lifted up as close to your brows as possible is a constant struggle. This is why finding and keeping a really good lengthening mascara in your kit is key for achieving the coveted mile-long effect.
The good news? We've already found nine tubes that come Beauty-writer-approved AND span a wide range of price points. In addition to offering separation and definition, these lengthening mascaras are perfect for enhancing your lashes without making them too thicc (although, tbh, that's not a bad look either). Ahead, peep the elongating-eyelash tubes that are worthy of swiping on repeat.
Ilia Limitless Mascara
Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara, $, available at Credo Beauty
Tarte Lash Paint Mascara
Tarte lash paint mascara, $, available at Tarte
L'Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara
L'Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, $, available at Ulta Beauty
Benefit They're Real! Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening Mascara, $, available at Ulta Beauty
Glossier Lash Slick
Glossier Lash Slick, $, available at Glossier
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Waterproof Mascara
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Waterproof Mascara, $, available at Amazon
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes, $, available at Charlotte Tilbury
