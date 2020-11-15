Best Lengthening Mascaras

Whether you want dramatic volume, doll-like curl, or blue and sparkly, the right mascara can make all of your wildest lash fantasies come to fruition. While most tubes will offer you some boosting benefits, getting lashes lifted up as close to your brows as possible is a constant struggle. This is why finding and keeping a really good lengthening mascara in your kit is key for achieving the coveted mile-long effect.

The good news? We've already found nine tubes that come Beauty-writer-approved AND span a wide range of price points. In addition to offering separation and definition, these lengthening mascaras are perfect for enhancing your lashes without making them too thicc (although, tbh, that's not a bad look either). Ahead, peep the elongating-eyelash tubes that are worthy of swiping on repeat.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Ilia Limitless Mascara

Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara, $, available at Credo Beauty

Tarte Lash Paint Mascara

Tarte lash paint mascara, $, available at Tarte

L'Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara

L'Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Benefit They're Real! Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara

Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening Mascara, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Glossier Lash Slick

Glossier Lash Slick, $, available at Glossier

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Waterproof Mascara

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Waterproof Mascara, $, available at Amazon

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes, $, available at Charlotte Tilbury

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results