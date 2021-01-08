Zara’s Winter Sale

Lucky for us, Zara’s massive end of year sale is still going strong into the new year. With prices up to 60 percent off, this is when we stock up on some of our favorite, affordable styles, ranging from wardrobe basics to on-trend pieces. What better way to send off 2020 and say hello to January than to start planning our winter and spring outfits based on the biggest 2021 fashion trends?

For this year, we have our sights set on everything from puff-sleeve dresses to quilted coats and leather trenches. We may be done with the holiday season, but the end of winter is still a ways off, so fashionable outerwear and layers are key. We’re also looking to score some of the upcoming seasons’ most popular footwear. Clogs and loafers have been having a moment since this fall, so prepare to continue to see these perennial classics everywhere in the coming months as well.

Also on our list are baggy jeans. The effortlessly cool look screams model off duty but still adheres to the strictly comfy clothing mantra we’ve had all year. And last but not least, we have our eyes on another lockdown trend — lingerie-as-outerwear. Think: Katie Holmes hailing a cab in Manhattan while wearing a matching cashmere bra and cardigan set.

To save you some valuable browsing time, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites from the sale to help you compile your shopping list.

Zara Printed Mini Dress, $, available at Zara

Zara Fleece Jacket, $, available at Zara

Zara Water Repellent Cape TRF, $, available at Zara

Zara Fleece Coat, $, available at Zara

