Best Products Stop Dandruff

Anyone with dandruff knows it's more than just a minor inconvenience — it's a total pain in the you-know-what. Unfortunately, the stigma around a flaky scalp is still very real (which is surprising, considering nearly 20% of the population has one). And, because it's kept so quiet, chances are you haven't branched out from the same products that were recommended to you years ago, even if they're not working well.

"Dandruff is very common," says Stephen Pullan, trichologist at the Philip Kingsley Trichological Clinic in New York. "In its mildest form, it can be thought of simply as dead skin cells shedding off the top layer of the scalp, [which] happens all over the body. The process can speed up, however, creating visual dandruff, or even worse, [symptoms] such as a bothersome form of flakes that adhere to the hair shaft and can create hair loss."

There are countless ways you can both soothe an itchy scalp or actually treat visible dandruff — and it all starts with finding a product that your scalp responds to. Sometimes this takes some trial and error, not only with products, but also the frequency with which you use them. And a dry scalp isn't always the issue, which means that you can't just slap an oil on to make it go away.

"A lot of people think [having flakes] is a dry-scalp problem, but it's normally actually an oil problem," says David Kingsley, PhD, a trichologist in New York. "It's caused by a lipophilic yeast, which means that it eats oil." But don't stress, because "everybody has it on the scalp, but some people seem to be more affected," he says. No matter what the cause, the solution is finding a product that strikes a balance.

Finding balance can be as simple as opting for a spray to calm itchy skin, doing a monthly mask (which often pack both exfoliating AHAs or BHAs), or smoothing on a refreshing oil like tea tree or peppermint. To treat visible flakes, however, Pullan recommends bringing in the big guns: "selenium sulfide, zinc pyrithione, [coal] tar, or anti-fungal agents such as fluconazole or ketoconazole," he says.

Fortunately, hair-care brands are well aware of how important reinvention is in the market, and there are tons of new products that can help remedy an itchy scalp or treat full-blown flaking. Ahead, you'll find dandruff products you probably haven't considered, including masks and sprays, to help turn this annoying scalp issue into a distant memory.

L'Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo

Even if you don't think your scalp is dry, flakes are still a possibility. According to dermatologist Francesca Fusco, MD, when your scalp overproduces oil, the additional sebum can harden and resemble dandruff. This clay-based formula will absorb and pull out any residue, flakes, and excess oil to give your scalp — and style — relief from greasy build-up.

L'Oreal Paris Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo, $, available at Target

Aveda Scalp Remedy Dandruff Solution

Using a leave-in hair product can help your hair soak up the product and give your hair and scalp the support it needs. This one from Aveda uses salicylic acid to exfoliate and give you a break from itching.

Aveda scalp remedy™ dandruff solution, $, available at Aveda

Sachajuan Scalp Shampoo

While it may come secondary to finding a product that works, there is another issue many think about: how their dandruff shampoos look in the shower. Not to worry, because chic packaging and medicated ingredients are not mutually exclusive. Take, for example, Swedish brand Sachajuan's Scalp Shampoo. It contains actives (piroctone olamine, climbazole, salicylic acid) and naturally stimulating fragrances (rosemary oil, menthol) in a pared-down bottle.

Sachajuan Scalp Shampoo, $, available at Amazon

Christophe Robin Purifying Shampoo for Oily or Flaky Scalp

Looking for something with a natural active ingredient? French hairstylist Christophe Robin's formula is gentle enough to be used as your everyday wash, but also packs jujube bark extract, a natural anti-dandruff ingredient.

Christophe Robin Purifying Shampoo for Oily or Flaky Scalp, $, available at Sephora

