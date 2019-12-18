Toronto man Ahad Afzaal arrested for child porn

On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, as part of an investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material, members of the Toronto Police Service Child Exploitation Section executed a Criminal Code search warrant in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East area.

It is alleged that:

– a man accessed, possessed, and made available child sexual abuse material

Ahad Afzaal, 24, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with:

1. Possession Child Pornography

2. Access Child Pornography

3. Make Available Child Pornography

He is scheduled to appear in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 2 p.m., room 301.