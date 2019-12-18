Toronto Man David Hunte-Green arrested for Sexual Assault

The Toronto Police Service would like to make the public aware of an arrest made in a sexual assault investigation.

On Saturday, December 15, 2019, at approximately 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a call for a robbery in the Dixon Road and Islington Avenue area.

It is alleged that:

– a 63-year-old woman was in an office

– a man entered inquiring about business

– he produced a knife, robbed, and sexually assaulted the woman

David Hunte-Green, 23, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with:

1. Sexual Assault with a Weapon

2. Robbery with an Offensive Weapon

3. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 10 a.m., in room 101.

This is an on-going investigation.