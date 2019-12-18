Toronto Man David Hunte-Green arrested for Sexual Assault

The Toronto Police Service would like to make the public aware of an arrest made in a sexual assault investigation.
On Saturday, December 15, 2019, at approximately 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a call for a robbery in the Dixon Road and Islington Avenue area.
It is alleged that:
– a 63-year-old woman was in an office
– a man entered inquiring about business
– he produced a knife, robbed, and sexually assaulted the woman
David Hunte-Green, 23, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with:
1. Sexual Assault with a Weapon
2. Robbery with an Offensive Weapon
3. Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 10 a.m., in room 101.
This is an on-going investigation.
