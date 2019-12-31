Police search for missing Toronto man Glenroy Francis

December 31, 2019 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Glenroy Francis, 43, was last seen Friday, November, 29, 2019, in the Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East area.

He is described as 5’11”, medium build, short dark hair, and brown eyes. There is no clothing description at this time.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *