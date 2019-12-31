Police search for missing Toronto man Glenroy Francis

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Glenroy Francis, 43, was last seen Friday, November, 29, 2019, in the Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
