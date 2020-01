The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Kaitlyn Todorovski, 23, was last seen in the evening of Thursday, January 2, 2020, in the Old Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West area.

She is described as approximately 5'6", medium build, shoulder-length dark hair with blonde streaks. She was last seen wearing a pink bomber jacket with fur trimmed hood and was carrying a black backpack.

Police are concerned for her safety.