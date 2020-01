The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Keerthigan Pulendran, 27, was last seen on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11:46 a.m., in the Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.

He is described as 5'9", 230 lbs., with brown eyes, full beard, and bald.

He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, dark winter coat with a hood, and a black toque.

Police are concerned for his safety.