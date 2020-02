The Toronto Police would like to ask the public for their assistance in locating a missing woman.

Brooke Juanita Johnson-Lavgallis, 41 was last seen on Thursday, January 30 2020

at approximately 8:15 p.m. in the area of Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue.

She is described as 5’6”, heavy build, short black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, black winter jacket, black leggings and brown leather boots.

Police are concerned for her wellbeing.