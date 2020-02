The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Lucas Rose, 37, was last seen on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 5:10 p.m., in the Queen Street West and Shaw Street area.

He is described as 5'5", 181 lbs., with red hair, blue eyes, and a beard.

He also uses the name Lucas Frith. Lucas has been reported missing in the past, and has been found in Winnipeg, Montreal, Windsor, and Algonquin Park.

Police are concerned for his safety, as he may be disoriented. If located, do not approach, and call 9-1-1 immediately.