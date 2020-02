The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Ben Makhan, 50, was last seen on Friday, December 27, 2019, in the Roncesvalles Avenue and Howard Park Avenue area.

He is described as 5’7”, 150 lbs., with a muscular build, full beard and shaved head.

He has two horn tattoos, one on either side of his head above the temple. Both of his arms have tiger stripe tattoo outlines which are not filled in. There are no clothing descriptions at this time.

Police are concerned for his safety.