Police search for missing Toronto man Ralph Barnes

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Ralph Barnes, 28, was last seen on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the Bathurst Street and College Street area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Ralph Barnes, 28, was last seen on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the Bathurst Street and College Street area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply