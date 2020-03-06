Police search for missing Toronto man Ralph Barnes

March 6, 2020 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Ralph Barnes, 28, was last seen on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the Bathurst Street and College Street area.

He is described as 5’4", 160 lbs., thin build, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police are concerned for his safety.

