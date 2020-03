The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.

Amir Khan, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at approximately 10 a.m., in the Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area.

He is described as 5'4", and 130 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a dark winter coat, black jeans, and black running shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.