The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Ian Copgog, 36, was last seen on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 10:40 a.m., in the Bathurst Street and Dundas Street West area.

He is described as 5’8", 205 lbs., stocky build, with short hair, and clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a green baseball cap, a green hooded sweater, black pants, blue shoes, and a hospital bracelet on his right wrist.

Police are concerned for his safety.