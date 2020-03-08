Police search for missing Toronto man Xi Wei Zhang

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Xi Wei Zhang, 30, was last seen on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 8:50 a.m., in the Yorkville Avenue and Avenue Road area.
Police are concerned for safety.
The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Xi Wei Zhang, 30, was last seen on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 8:50 a.m., in the Yorkville Avenue and Avenue Road area.
Police are concerned for safety.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply