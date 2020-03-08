Police search for missing Toronto man Xi Wei Zhang

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Xi Wei Zhang, 30, was last seen on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 8:50 a.m., in the Yorkville Avenue and Avenue Road area.

He is described as 5'6", 150 lbs., thin build, with short black hair, and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a black hooded winter jacket, black pants, and black sneakers.

Police are concerned for safety.