Police search for missing Toronto man Jeandre Jonker

The Toronto Police Service are seeking the public assistance in locating a missing man.
Jeandre Jonker, 30, was last seen on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Dufferin Street and King Street West area.
Police are concerned for his well-being.
