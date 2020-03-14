Police search for missing Toronto man Jeandre Jonker

The Toronto Police Service are seeking the public assistance in locating a missing man.

Jeandre Jonker, 30, was last seen on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Dufferin Street and King Street West area.

He is described as 5’7”, 190 lbs., with short blond hair and blue eyes. There is not a clothing description at this time.

Police are concerned for his well-being.