Police search for missing Toronto girl Tiana Burnett

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.
Tiana Burnett, 15, was last seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 9 p.m., in the Wilson Avenue and Highway 400 area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
