Police search for missing Toronto girl Tiana Burnett

March 14, 2020 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Tiana Burnett, 15, was last seen on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 9 p.m., in the Wilson Avenue and Highway 400 area.

She is described as medium build with short black hair.

Police are concerned for her safety.

