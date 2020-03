The Toronto Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Leon Chen, 24, was last seen on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 7:30 a.m., in the Yonge Street and Park Home Avenue area.

He is described as 5’9”, with a slim build, short black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, black pants, and black running shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.