“At 1.48 AM, I’d confessed my feelings over the phone”-Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates 19 years of togetherness with Tahira Kashyap

In an age where relationships are often fragile, 19 years of togetherness sounds like an illustrious journey. That's how long Ayuhsmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap have been together for! On their 19th love anniversary, the actor took to Instagram to share a beautiful trivia from their love story.

He revealed that he proposed Tahira 2001, before the board exam. "It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings to her over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm. ❤️

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Mar 15, 2020 at 12:43am PDT

Last year in November, the couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. Tahira articulated her feelings through a beautiful post on Instagram. ""11 years back we had each other’s asses and still do! Happy anniversary @ayushmannk (This one’s from our sangeet and marriage. And I remember my heart was pounding, beating, bouncing 10 times faster and still does though the reasons might have changed! Kidding you still get to me just like before)," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

11 years back we had each other’s asses and still do! Happy anniversary???? @ayushmannk (This one’s from our sangeet and marriage. And I remember my heart was pounding, beating, bouncing 10 times faster and still does though the reasons might have changed! Kidding you still get to me just like before????????)

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on Oct 31, 2019 at 10:35pm PDT

Ayushmann and Tahira's social media PDA is probably the sweetest one out there…many of you would agree!

Ayushmann, who was last seen in Bala, now awaits the release of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals that Amitabh Bachchan is so well prepared that he knows his co-stars dialogues as well

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results