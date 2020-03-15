Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Priyanka Chopra enjoys her time at home with some serious cuddle therapy

In India and across the world, authorities are suggesting people to avoid being outdoor and travelling, amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Numerous film shoots were stalled already, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 being the latest one. It is the same down the West, and looks like Priyanka Chopra is enjoying every bit of her off days.

And why not, when she has not one but two furry friends for accompanying her! She shared a couple of photos of herself, cuddling her pet dog Gino. "Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. @ginothegerman giving mommy hugs makes it so much better," the caption reads.

Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. @ginothegerman giving mommy hugs makes it so much better.. ???? @Cavanaughjames

or the uninitiated, Gino was a gift from Priyanka to husband Nick Jonas. Looks like the pet is most fond of Priyanka though.

Earlier, the actor also shared a post, asking everyone to go back to the age-old Namaste while greeting people, as it lets one avoid physical contact.

Priyanka, whose last Bollywood outing was Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, is presently working on her first Netflix original The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

