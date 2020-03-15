 Soni Razdan shares unseen pictures of Alia Bhatt’s childhood and a heartwarming message as the actress turns 27

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turns 27 today. The actress kicked in her birthday with a midnight cake session with her close friends. While friends and family are pouring in wishes for the actress on social media, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan had a really heartwarming message for the actress. She also shared unseen childhood pictures of Alia.
Sharing the pictures, Soni Razdan wrote, “Happy Birthday my baby girl ! To me this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course these days I am not required to look after you much and that’s as it should be. But once a mother as they say …. all I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety. So this year my birthday wish is all tied up with good health ! Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time productive year to come. Wish you all happiness my darling, you work so hard doing what you do. This year I hope you have a super successful year and also have a little more time for yourself. To breathe, to relax and to just do nothing once in a while. So cheers to that ! Lots of love always and always … Mama.”
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday my baby girl ! To me this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course these days I am not required to look after you much and that’s as it should be. But once a mother as they say …. all I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety. So this year my birthday wish is all tied up with good health ! Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time productive year to come. Wish you all happiness my darling, you work so hard doing what you do. This year I hope you have a super successful year and also have a little more time for yourself. To breathe, to relax and to just do nothing once in a while. So cheers to that ! Lots of love always and always … Mama ♥️♥️♥️
A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan) on Mar 14, 2020 at 7:33pm PDT
Also Read: Alia Bhatt’s picture with her cat Mr. Edward is every cat lover ever!
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply