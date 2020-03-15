 Soni Razdan shares unseen pictures of Alia Bhatt’s childhood and a heartwarming message as the actress turns 27

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turns 27 today. The actress kicked in her birthday with a midnight cake session with her close friends. While friends and family are pouring in wishes for the actress on social media, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan had a really heartwarming message for the actress. She also shared unseen childhood pictures of Alia.

Sharing the pictures, Soni Razdan wrote, “Happy Birthday my baby girl ! To me this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course these days I am not required to look after you much and that’s as it should be. But once a mother as they say …. all I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety. So this year my birthday wish is all tied up with good health ! Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time productive year to come. Wish you all happiness my darling, you work so hard doing what you do. This year I hope you have a super successful year and also have a little more time for yourself. To breathe, to relax and to just do nothing once in a while. So cheers to that ! Lots of love always and always … Mama.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is looking forward to some interesting projects. The actress will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress had said that it was her dream to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali ever since she was nine-year-old. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in which she is paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

