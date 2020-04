The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Avraham Mula, 26, was last seen on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at approximately 11 a.m., in Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East area.

He is described as 5'9", thin build, 160 lbs., short black hair, with a beard.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark jeans, white shirt, and white Nike shoes. He walks with a noticeable limp to his right leg.

Police are concerned for his safety.