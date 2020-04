The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Sara Ameen, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at approximately 12:00 p.m. in the Lawrence Avenue East and Midland Avenue area.

She is described as 5’7”, medium build, dark brown curly shoulder-length hair, hazel eyes, wearing a black jacket, red running shoes and a red sweater.

Police are concerned for her safety.