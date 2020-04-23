Police search for missing Toronto boy Mustafa Rafiqzad

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.
Mustafa Rafiqzad, 14, was last seen on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 8 p.m., in the Don Mills Road and St Dennis Drive area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
