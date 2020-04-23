Police search for missing Toronto boy Mustafa Rafiqzad

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.

Mustafa Rafiqzad, 14, was last seen on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 8 p.m., in the Don Mills Road and St Dennis Drive area.

He is described as 5’6", thin build, short brown curly hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey Nike track suit, blue Nike Air Jordan shoes, and a Gucci side bag.

Police are concerned for his safety.