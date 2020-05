The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Mariusz Kubisztal, 33, was last seen on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 5 p.m., in the Islington Avenue and Bloor Street West area.

He is described as 5'11”, 185 lbs., long curly brown hair, brown goatee, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, grey sweater with no hood, light grey dress pants, and white 'Adidas' running shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.