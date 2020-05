The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Rachel Croft, 16, was reported missing on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was last seen on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 2.p.m., in the St. Clair Avenue West and Keele Street area.

She is described as 5’5”, 105 lbs., with a thin build, and long black hair.

She has recently been in communication with her family.

Police are concerned for her safety.