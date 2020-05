The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Roswitha Reiss, 40, was last seen on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1 p.m., in the Shaw Street and Queen Street West area.

She is described as 5'7", with a medium build, and short, straight dark hair.

She was last seen wearing thick glasses, black tights and a black long blouse.