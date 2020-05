The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Binel Malkasdak, 18, was last seen Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West .

He is described as 6'0", slim build, short black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black t-shirt, camouflage jeans, and white/red cross-strap bag.

Police are concerned for his safety.