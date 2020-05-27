Chrissy Teigen Is Undergoing Surgery To Remove Her Breast Implants

Update: After recently revealing that she planned to remove her implants after undergoing breast augmentation 10 years ago, Chrissy Teigen just announced that the time has finally come. The star, who posted a video showing her receiving a COVID-19 test in her home, took to Instagram to explain why she got swabbed. “A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out!” the star wrote in a caption under a topless photo of her with hearts covering her nipples. “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!”

In true Teigen fashion, she assured fans not to stress, as she’s completely at peace with her decision. “Don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

While elective surgeries were initially on hold in California to curb the spread of COVID-19, some hospitals are beginning to reintroduce them with a required COVID-19 test at least three days beforehand. If Teigen’s test results come back positive, she will have to reschedule. Otherwise, her surgery could take place any day now.

This story was originally published March 30, 2020.

Chrissy Teigen isn’t one to hold back on most subjects — but especially ones that relate to her beauty and appearance. In 2017, she got refreshingly candid with us about her decision to get liposuction, and earlier this month, the entrepreneur and mom of two opened up about getting a breast augmentation for the first time.

In an interview with Glamour UK, Teigen revealed that she was roughly 20-years-old when she underwent the procedure, which she now has second thoughts about. “I want them out now,” she told Glamour UK. “But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery, and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'”

Since her interview, Teigen has stuck to those sentiments. In an Instagram post on Monday, the model shared a throwback image from her days on the runway, and added that she still wants her enhancement reversed. “Happy 10 year anniversary to these titties and RIP to these teeth,” she wrote. Her caption garnered thousands of comments, including laughing emojis from Kim Kardashian West and Lisa Rinna.

Comedian Whitney Cummings also commented on Teigen’s post with a question: “Wait isn’t ten years when we need to take them out?!” referring to recommendations by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons that advise exchanging or removing implants every 10-15 years. The model replied candidly, sharing that she wished she could remove her implants during self-isolation. “Yes, dude, and I really want them OUT,” she replied to Cummings. “Quarantine would have been perfect time, but apparently it’s not ‘ESSENTIAL’ smh.”

And Teigen is right. All non-elective surgeries are currently suspended as medical professionals prioritize patients with COVID-19 as well as other pressing medical needs. So, as much as recovering from breast augmentation or other facial work during quarantine sounds ideal, in the name of public health, it’ll have to wait.

