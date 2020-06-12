Police search for missing Toronto man Nadir Jaafar

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing man.
Nadir Jaafar, 26, was last seen on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 4:52 p.m., in the University Avenue and Elm Street area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
