Police search for missing Toronto man Nadir Jaafar

June 12, 2020 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing man.

Nadir Jaafar, 26, was last seen on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 4:52 p.m., in the University Avenue and Elm Street area.

He is described as 6'2", 150 lbs, with brown eyes.

Police are concerned for his safety.

