The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Randy Hawkins, 48, was last seen on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 9 a.m., in the The West Mall and Bloor Street West area.

He is described as 5'8", 160 lbs, medium build, with receding, short, curly brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt with writing on the front and blue high-top running shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.