The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Maurice Stone, 51, was last seen on Monday, June 8, 2020, in the Bleecker Street and Wellesley Street area.

He is described as 5'7", 165lbs, with a shaved head and goatee.

He also is known by the name "Johnny Smash" and is known to frequent the Dundas Street and Sherbourne Street area.