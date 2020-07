The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Rahshun Craigg, 26, was last seen on Wednesday, July, 1, 2020, in the Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road area.

He is described as 6'0", 110 lbs., slim build, dark hair, with brown eyes. He also has tattoos on his arm.

He was last seen wearing a cream coloured jacket, with white running shoes.